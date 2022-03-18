Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.02

Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29.

Clinigen Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLIGF)

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

