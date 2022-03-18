CloakCoin Market Cap Tops $4.13 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001768 BTC on exchanges. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $4,734.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 142.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00010639 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00008451 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,774,551 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

