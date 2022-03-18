Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,040 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare comprises about 2.3% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $18,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,775,000 after buying an additional 27,615 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,224,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $2,790,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $4,959,717.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,250 shares of company stock worth $59,417,344 in the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NET. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.98.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.84. 10,407,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,346,210. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.45 and its 200 day moving average is $135.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of -132.34 and a beta of 0.71.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

