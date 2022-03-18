CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Shares Up 4.2%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) shares were up 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 106,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 595,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$230.16 million and a PE ratio of -6.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.19.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

