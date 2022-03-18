CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.90

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 277937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

CNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 21.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,339 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 774.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 111,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 98,375 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 34.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter worth $6,323,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 394,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

