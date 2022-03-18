Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KOF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

KOF opened at $52.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $59.07. The firm has a market cap of $88.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.42. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.6% during the third quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,049,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,067,000 after buying an additional 83,489 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 261.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after buying an additional 320,360 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 512.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 94,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 79,397 shares during the last quarter. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

