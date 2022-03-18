Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) to report $195.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings. Cohu reported sales of $225.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year sales of $832.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $825.00 million to $840.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $887.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COHU shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

COHU opened at $30.98 on Friday. Cohu has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average is $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cohu by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 5.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 40.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 174,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after buying an additional 50,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Cohu by 116,890.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

