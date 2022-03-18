Collateral Pay Price Up 11.2% This Week (COLL)

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last week, Collateral Pay has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0476 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $294,790.18 and $204.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00045236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.45 or 0.07024349 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,888.79 or 0.99998846 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00034614 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

