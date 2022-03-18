Colliers International Group (CIGI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ: CIGI) in the last few weeks:

3/17/2022 – Colliers International Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FIRSTSERVICE CP is a leader in the rapidly growing service sector providing property and business services to commercial and residential customers in the following areas: residential property management; integrated security systems; consumer services; and, customer support and fulfillment and business process outsourcing. FirstService’s operations are divided into two divisions: Property Services and Business Services “

3/15/2022 – Colliers International Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIRSTSERVICE CP is a leader in the rapidly growing service sector providing property and business services to commercial and residential customers in the following areas: residential property management; integrated security systems; consumer services; and, customer support and fulfillment and business process outsourcing. FirstService’s operations are divided into two divisions: Property Services and Business Services “

3/8/2022 – Colliers International Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIRSTSERVICE CP is a leader in the rapidly growing service sector providing property and business services to commercial and residential customers in the following areas: residential property management; integrated security systems; consumer services; and, customer support and fulfillment and business process outsourcing. FirstService’s operations are divided into two divisions: Property Services and Business Services “

3/7/2022 – Colliers International Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FIRSTSERVICE CP is a leader in the rapidly growing service sector providing property and business services to commercial and residential customers in the following areas: residential property management; integrated security systems; consumer services; and, customer support and fulfillment and business process outsourcing. FirstService’s operations are divided into two divisions: Property Services and Business Services “

3/4/2022 – Colliers International Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

2/23/2022 – Colliers International Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIRSTSERVICE CP is a leader in the rapidly growing service sector providing property and business services to commercial and residential customers in the following areas: residential property management; integrated security systems; consumer services; and, customer support and fulfillment and business process outsourcing. FirstService’s operations are divided into two divisions: Property Services and Business Services “

2/14/2022 – Colliers International Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Colliers International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Colliers International Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/27/2022 – Colliers International Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Colliers International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Colliers International Group was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $131.30 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.23 and a 12-month high of $158.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

