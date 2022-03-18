Color Platform Market Capitalization Achieves $605,272.17 (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. Color Platform has a market cap of $605,272.17 and $507.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,692.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $304.42 or 0.00730151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.85 or 0.00191517 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00024874 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

