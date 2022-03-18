Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $228.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) to report sales of $228.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $226.60 million to $231.34 million. Commercial Vehicle Group posted sales of $245.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year sales of $983.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $991.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Commercial Vehicle Group.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 506.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 376.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVGI opened at $8.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 3.38.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.