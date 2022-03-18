Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €7.75 ($8.51).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €8.70 ($9.56) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.80 ($8.57) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($8.90) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.69) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.42) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

CBK opened at €6.95 ($7.64) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.73. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €4.70 ($5.16) and a 52 week high of €9.51 ($10.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion and a PE ratio of -2.98.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

