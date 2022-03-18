Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) COO Purchases $21,030.00 in Stock

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) COO Timothy Joseph Stronks acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $21,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CWBC stock remained flat at $$14.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 56,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,562. Community West Bancshares has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $120.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 26.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community West Bancshares will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Community West Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWBC. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $1,213,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 56,456 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $644,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 73.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares in the third quarter worth $146,000. 26.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

