Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.71

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and traded as low as $12.28. Compagnie Financière Richemont shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 383,858 shares trading hands.

CFRUY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 152 to CHF 165 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 155 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 169 to CHF 184 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.