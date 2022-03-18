Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.27

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.27 and last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 8571326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile (NYSE:ELP)
Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.
