Comparing Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) & Widepoint (NYSE:WYY)

Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) and Widepoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Borqs Technologies alerts:

1.3% of Borqs Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Widepoint shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Borqs Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Widepoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Borqs Technologies and Widepoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borqs Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Widepoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Borqs Technologies and Widepoint’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borqs Technologies $26.75 million 1.13 -$35.50 million N/A N/A Widepoint $180.34 million 0.22 $10.32 million $1.04 4.10

Widepoint has higher revenue and earnings than Borqs Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Borqs Technologies has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Widepoint has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Borqs Technologies and Widepoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borqs Technologies N/A N/A N/A Widepoint 10.08% 2.38% 1.21%

Summary

Widepoint beats Borqs Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Borqs Technologies (Get Rating)

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on software, development services, and products that provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions. Its BorqsWare software platform consists of BorqsWare Client software that has been used in Android phones, tablets, watches, and various Internet-of-things devices; and BorqsWare Server software platform that includes back-end server software that allows customers to develop their own mobile end-to-end services for their devices. The company primarily serves mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device original equipment manufacturers, and mobile operators, as well as product solutions of mobile connected devices for enterprise and consumer applications. Borqs Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Widepoint (Get Rating)

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point. The Managed Services segment delivers managed services under a full-service, quasi full-service or self-service solution. The company was founded on May 30, 1997 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Borqs Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borqs Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.