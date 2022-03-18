Compound Trading Up 16.7% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can currently be bought for $120.16 or 0.00287397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $797.89 million and $67.49 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,639,983 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

