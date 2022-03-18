Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.70

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.70 and traded as high as C$5.26. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$5.23, with a volume of 69,565 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMG. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$420.15 million and a PE ratio of 23.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.82, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

In other news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total value of C$42,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 620,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,634,897.76. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.14, for a total transaction of C$62,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,796,818.40.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

