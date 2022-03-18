Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMTL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.59. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.60%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

