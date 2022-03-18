Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Down to $36.61

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.61, but opened at $35.32. Confluent shares last traded at $36.56, with a volume of 85,503 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.00.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. The company had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Confluent’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,097 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $8,347,919.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $575,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 634,025 shares of company stock worth $27,704,768.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Confluent by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422,939 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Confluent by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,398,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Confluent by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,935,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,539,000 after acquiring an additional 584,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Confluent by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,602,000 after acquiring an additional 669,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Confluent by 1,727.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,726 shares in the last quarter. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

