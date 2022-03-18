Conflux Network Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,490.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.78 or 0.07070964 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.71 or 0.00269247 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014959 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.43 or 0.00731332 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00066999 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007657 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.80 or 0.00462270 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.72 or 0.00375324 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

