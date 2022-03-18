ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.60 and last traded at $32.62. Approximately 1,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 156,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.57.

CNOB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.47.

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 41.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.15%.

In related news, Director William Thompson sold 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $91,667.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 48,030.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,908,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,418 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.7% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 99,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 137,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

