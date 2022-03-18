Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Trading Down 2.3%

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.42 and last traded at $19.42. 82 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 599,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

CONN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $575.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 23,052 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,791,000 after buying an additional 710,742 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Conn’s by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Conn’s by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

