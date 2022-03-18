Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $180,727.89 and approximately $136.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Content Neutrality Network

CNN is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

