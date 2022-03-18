ContentBox (BOX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $426,780.33

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ContentBox has a market cap of $426,780.33 and approximately $128.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010960 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00216305 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000076 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.