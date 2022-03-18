ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.12, but opened at $2.06. ContextLogic shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 54,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $132,530.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 26,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $62,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,689,354 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,762 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

WISH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of -0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.