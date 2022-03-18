Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Stock Rating Lowered by AlphaValue

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CTTAY. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €136.00 ($149.45) to €110.00 ($120.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. DZ Bank cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($120.88) to €103.00 ($113.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of CTTAY stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.65. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $16.20.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

