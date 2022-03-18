CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Reaches $0.30 on Top Exchanges

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $13.92 million and approximately $146,752.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000742 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000422 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000457 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00073294 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,076,100 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

