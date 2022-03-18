Contrasting Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) & Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) and Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bone Biologics and Lakeland Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bone Biologics N/A N/A N/A Lakeland Industries 13.90% 14.20% 12.47%

74.6% of Bone Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bone Biologics and Lakeland Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$1.83 million N/A N/A Lakeland Industries $159.00 million 0.96 $35.11 million $2.18 8.98

Lakeland Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Bone Biologics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bone Biologics and Lakeland Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A Lakeland Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lakeland Industries has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.39%. Given Lakeland Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lakeland Industries is more favorable than Bone Biologics.

Summary

Lakeland Industries beats Bone Biologics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corp. is a developer of orthobiologic products for spine fusion markets. Bone Biologics Corp. is based in BURLINGTON, Mass.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing. The company was founded in April 1982 and is headquartered in Decatur, AL.

