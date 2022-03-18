Contrasting City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) and NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST)

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) and NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NETSTREIT has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares City Office REIT and NETSTREIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Office REIT 295.29% 108.72% 38.98% NETSTREIT 5.15% 0.45% 0.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares City Office REIT and NETSTREIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Office REIT $164.04 million 4.64 $484.39 million $10.81 1.62 NETSTREIT $59.14 million 16.33 $3.05 million $0.07 311.86

City Office REIT has higher revenue and earnings than NETSTREIT. City Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NETSTREIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for City Office REIT and NETSTREIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Office REIT 0 3 2 0 2.40 NETSTREIT 0 0 5 0 3.00

City Office REIT currently has a consensus price target of $17.40, suggesting a potential downside of 0.51%. NETSTREIT has a consensus price target of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 29.41%. Given NETSTREIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NETSTREIT is more favorable than City Office REIT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.6% of City Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of City Office REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of NETSTREIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. NETSTREIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. City Office REIT pays out 7.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NETSTREIT pays out 1,142.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. City Office REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and NETSTREIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. City Office REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

City Office REIT beats NETSTREIT on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

City Office REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

NETSTREIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT's strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.