Cook Protocol Price Reaches $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cook Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00045392 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,814.50 or 0.06941783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,531.93 or 0.99969325 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00037605 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

