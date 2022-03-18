Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Sells $185,396.16 in Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $185,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CORT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,078,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,586. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.54. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.17 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CORT shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

