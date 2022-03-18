Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Trading 1% Higher

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 106 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.37). 719,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,074,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.35).
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 105.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 108.65.
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:CORD)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.