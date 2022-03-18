Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Trading 1% Higher

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 106 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.37). 719,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,074,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.35).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 105.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 108.65.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:CORD)

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited, an investment company, intends to invest in digital infrastructure assets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and North America. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data centers, telecommunications towers, and fiber networks business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

