Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.30.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NYSE:CLB opened at $31.21 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.58 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $8,194,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,362,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,645,000 after acquiring an additional 220,983 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

