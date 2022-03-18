Core One Labs (OTCMKTS:CLABD) Trading 6.7% Higher

Core One Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABD – Get Rating) was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 0.77 and last traded at 0.76. Approximately 31,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 48,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.72.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is 1.15.

Core One Labs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLABD)

Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.

