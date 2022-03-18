CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 274.75% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
CRMD traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.07. 5,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,126. CorMedix has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.28.
About CorMedix (Get Rating)
CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.
