CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 274.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CRMD traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.07. 5,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,126. CorMedix has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in CorMedix by 358.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CorMedix during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CorMedix by 176.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CorMedix by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in CorMedix by 166.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

