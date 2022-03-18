Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.6% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $344.44 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $307.39 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $351.58 and a 200 day moving average of $372.42.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

