Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 229,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 63,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 201.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after buying an additional 120,678 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT opened at $73.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.86. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $67.29 and a twelve month high of $78.43.

