Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Chevron by 2.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $160.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The company has a market cap of $312.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $10,060,433.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.36.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

