Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,682,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,174,000 after acquiring an additional 111,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,411,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,125,356,000 after acquiring an additional 450,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,295,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,804,000 after acquiring an additional 277,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,618,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,282,000 after acquiring an additional 348,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

NYSE D opened at $82.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.07. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $84.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

