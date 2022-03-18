Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.37 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 105,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ opened at $176.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.60 and its 200-day moving average is $166.29. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.