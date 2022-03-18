Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $222.58 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $199.50 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

