Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,840 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock opened at $78.48 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.