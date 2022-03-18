Cortex Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (CTXC)

Cortex (CTXC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cortex has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Cortex has a market cap of $44.98 million and approximately $8.76 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cortex

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 192,214,780 coins. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

