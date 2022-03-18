CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $172,000.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Wednesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $327,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $325,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total value of $331,180.00.

On Monday, February 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total transaction of $320,080.00.

On Friday, February 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

NASDAQ:CRVL traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.30. 79,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.96. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $213.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 3.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 6.2% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in CorVel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

About CorVel (Get Rating)

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.