CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $172,000.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $327,000.00.
- On Tuesday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $325,000.00.
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total value of $331,180.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00.
- On Thursday, February 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total transaction of $320,080.00.
- On Friday, February 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.
NASDAQ:CRVL traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.30. 79,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.96. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $213.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.26.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.
About CorVel (Get Rating)
CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
