Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.80

Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 1402326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Costamare had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 20.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is 14.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Costamare by 10.4% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 28,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Costamare during the third quarter valued at approximately $638,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Costamare during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Costamare during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Costamare during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costamare Company Profile (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

