Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Barclays

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CTRA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded Coterra Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $27.93.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Christopher Clason sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $270,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $227,694.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,730 shares of company stock worth $2,309,837. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

