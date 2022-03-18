Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 520.25 ($6.77).

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.63) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 450 ($5.85) to GBX 340 ($4.42) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.76) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.28) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

CSP stock opened at GBX 283 ($3.68) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. Countryside Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 247.20 ($3.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 579.50 ($7.54). The stock has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 308.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 422.41.

In other Countryside Properties news, insider Iain McPherson purchased 55,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 417 ($5.42) per share, for a total transaction of £233,248.95 ($303,314.63).

Countryside Properties Company Profile

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

