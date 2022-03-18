CPChain (CPC) Trading 15.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CPChain (CPC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. CPChain has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $465,914.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CPChain has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.31 or 0.00233162 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00010816 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003839 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00035747 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.55 or 0.00847144 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

