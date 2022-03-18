Crane (NYSE:CR) Hits New 1-Year High at $109.39

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $109.39 and last traded at $109.20, with a volume of 13684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.98.

Several brokerages recently commented on CR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,383,000 after buying an additional 45,612 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Crane by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,625,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $165,340,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Crane by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,330,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $135,346,000 after buying an additional 38,315 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Crane by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,253,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,484,000 after buying an additional 38,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Crane by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,552,000 after buying an additional 273,292 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crane (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

